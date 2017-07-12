The "Competing in the Global Coagulation Testing Market, 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This comprehensive seven-country report is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate major business opportunities emerging in the coagulation market during the next five years.

The report explores business and technological trends in the US, five major European countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK) and Japan; provides estimates of the test volume, instrument placements and installed base, as well as sales and market shares of leading competitors; compares features of major analyzers; profiles leading market players; and identifies specific product and business opportunities facing instrument and consumable suppliers during the next five years.

The growing cost-containment pressures in major industrialized nations, coupled with continued technological advances in chromagenic substrates, monoclonal antibodies, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, computers and laboratory automation will radically change the coagulation testing practice during the next five years. New specific and sensitive markers of hemostasis will be increasingly used on automated instrumentation.

Coagulation testing will also become more standardized, offering opportunities for quality control products and services. Moreover, continuing contraction of the hospital system and technological advances will facilitate decentralization of the coagulation testing closer to the patient, thus creating additional opportunities and challenges for suppliers.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Accriva

ADI/American Diagnostica/Sekisui

Alere/Biosite/Inverness

Axis-Shield

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

Bio/Data Corporation

Chrono-Log

Corgenix Medical

Diagnostica Stago/Trinity Biotech

Grifols

Helena Laboratories

HYPEN BioMed

Instrumentation Laboratory

Roche

Siemens

Sienco

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher

ZyCare/Alere

