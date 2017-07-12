Breakthrough Technologies Enabling Food Safety in the Dairy Industry 2017

DUBLIN, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Breakthrough Technologies Enabling Food Safety in Dairy Industry" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This research service profiles emerging technologies that will enable the dairy sector to meet future needs, as well as open up new possibilities for the sector to impact and converge with other sectors. Control measures in the dairy value chain are associated with the environment, crop production, and harvesting, feed manufacturing, animal husbandry/milk production, processing/manufacturing, transport and distribution, retail, and consumer.

The dairy industry is intrinsically complex and multi functional. Dairy production contributes to sustainable agricultural development and food security across the globe. As a distinctive aspect in comparison with other food products, milk processing has a long tradition in several regions. There is a large variety of typical regionally-branded cheeses produced in different areas all over the world, which are deeply appreciated by all demographics.

Consumer demand and current market conditions are dramatically promoting the re-shaping of the industry in order to deliver improved product quality and safety for customers. Simultaneously, the advent of novel technologies in the fields of life sciences, micro/nanotechnology, advanced materials, electronics, engineering, and information and communication, constitute a unique opportunity for companies to embrace new food safety solutions.



The research has established that the ultimate goal of the dairy industry, is ensuring food safety.



The Research also Emphasizes that:



- For food safety and risk management to be effective, well-established control measures (proactive and reactive) must be implemented as an integral part of management along the food chain.

- Control measures that apply to all outcome specifications at different levels of the food chain must ensure that potential gaps in the continuum are effectively dealt with.

- To realize these objectives, the dairy industry employs a wide range of safety technologies such as intervention technologies, packaging technologies, electronic traceability, pathogen testing, and automated food and processing, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Importance of Safety Solutions in Dairy Industry

1.2 Research Focus and Coverage

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Food Safety Approach in the Dairy Industry Integrating Leading-edge Technologies

1.5 Key Actions: Rules for Success in the Smart Food Safety Space



2. Need for Safety Solutions for Dairy Industry

2.1 Preventive Measures According to Types of Hazard and Control Limits are Critical to Establish Food Safety Concepts in Dairy Industry

2.2 Dairy Products Requiring Lactic Fermentation Present Major Challenges in Establishing Safety Protocols

2.3 Occurrence of Foodborne Illness Demand Urgent Solutions in Food Safety Strategies



3. Key Technologies Enabling Safety of Dairy Products

3.1 Dairy Industry-Factors Influencing Food Safety Paradigm Shift

3.2 Focus is on Integrating Primary and Supplementary Technologies to Meet Food Safety Standards

3.3 Enabling Technologies for New Food Safety Solutions and Services

3.4 Convergence Among Leading-edge Technologies Generating New Safety Solutions

3.5 Intelligent Packaging Solutions Allowing Enhanced Traceability and Surveillance Gaining Prominence

3.6 Different Biosensing and Array Techniques Allowing Traceability and Control Help Improve Safety Across Supply Chain



4. Key Stakeholders Promoting Food Safety Concepts in Dairy Industry

4.1 Understanding the Complexities of the Industry Value and its Participants Help Establish Successful Food Safety Concepts

4.2 Key Participants in the Food Safety Value Chain

4.3 Functions and Responsibilities of Stakeholders in Food Safety Value Chain

4.4 Key Stakeholders who Help in Establishing Food Safety Practices

4.5 Key Technology Innovators Focusing on Intervention Technologies

4.6 Key Technology Innovators Focusing on Pulsed Technologies and PCR Assays

4.7 Key Technology Innovators Focusing on Packaging Technologies

4.8 Key Technology Innovators Focusing on Smart Packaging and Labeling Technologies

4.9 Key Technology Innovators Focusing on Traceability Technologies

4.10 Key Technology Innovators Focusing on Test Kits and Assays



5. Technology Innovations Promoting Food Safety in Dairy Industry

5.1 DNA Amplification and Bioluminescence by 3M, United States

5.2 ATP Bioluminescence Technology by BioControl, Germany

5.3 Fluorescent Viable Cell Labeling by bioMérieux, US

5.4 Photodiode Sensor Technology by Hygiena, US

5.5 Lateral Flow Immunochromatographic Assay by Neogen, US

5.6 Single RT-PCR Reaction Technology by PolySkope, US

5.7 Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) by Romer Labs, Austria

5.8 rRNA Target Capture Technology by Roka Bioscience, USA

5.9 Bioillumination Technology by Sample6, US



6. Factors Influencing the Adoption of Safety Solutions in Dairy Industry

6.1 Enhancing Safety Oversight Measures and Best Practices Influences Adoption of Safety Measures

6.2 Focus on Sustainability and Smart Technologies Driving Safety Innovations

6.3 Food Safety: The Three Big Challenges for Smart Decisions

6.4 Interconnectivity And Interoperability across Global Standards are Crucial

6.5 Supplier Control Playing a Leading Role in Infrastructure Development



7. Market Potential and IP Analysis of Safety Solutions in Dairy Industry

7.1 The Global Food Safety Testing Market Set to Rise Exponentially in the Forthcoming Years

7.2 Consistent Increase in Patenting Activity Over the Last Five Years

7.3 Processing, Cultures, Time and Sensory Enhancement are Key Patent Focus Areas



8. Future of Food Safety in Dairy Industry

8.1 Technologies Influencing the Future of Food Safety in Dairy Industry

8.2 Interacting With Innovation Developers to Deliver Smart Safety Solutions Key for Successful Deployment of Safety Solutions

8.3 Need for Open Collaborations to Leverage High Specialization Trends in Specific Areas

8.4 Addressing a Clear Demand for More Flexible, Agile, and Efficient Processes to Gain Competitiveness in Niche Areas

8.5 Improving Ecosystem Interactions Across the Entire Value Chain Necessary for Successful Development and Deployment of Solutions



9. From the Analyst's Desk

9.1 Principles Embracing the Food Safety Paradigm

9.2 Growth Opportunities: Tapping Into Food Safety Technology Synergy

9.3 Growth Opportunities: The Five Major Prospects

9.4 Strategic Imperatives: Critical Success Factors



10. Key Patents



11. Industry Contacts

11.1 Key Industry Influencers



