Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA aendern das Kuerzel zum 13.07.2017.

The following instruments on XETRA do change the short code, effective 13.07.2017



ISIN Short Code (old) Short Code (NEW)

DE0007257503 MEO CEC

DE0007257537 MEO3 CEC1

DE000A1MA9K8 MEOE CECE







Aufgrund des Spin off in Metro haben die folgenden Instrumente ihren ersten Handelstag am 13.07.2017

Due to the spin off in Metro the following instruments do have their first trading day 13.07.2017



ISIN Short Code

DE000BFB0019 B4B

DE000BFB0027 B4B3