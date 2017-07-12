Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA aendern das Kuerzel zum 13.07.2017.
The following instruments on XETRA do change the short code, effective 13.07.2017
ISIN Short Code (old) Short Code (NEW)
DE0007257503 MEO CEC
DE0007257537 MEO3 CEC1
DE000A1MA9K8 MEOE CECE
Aufgrund des Spin off in Metro haben die folgenden Instrumente ihren ersten Handelstag am 13.07.2017
Due to the spin off in Metro the following instruments do have their first trading day 13.07.2017
ISIN Short Code
DE000BFB0019 B4B
DE000BFB0027 B4B3
