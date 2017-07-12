EXPO 2017 Welcomes its One-Millionth Guest

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Gulzhikhan Zhanabergenova, a mathematician from a high school in Astana, is the one-millionth guest of the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017.

"This is my second time here: last time, I came with my colleagues, but did not have the opportunity to visit the 'Nur Alem' Sphere. Today, I came with my family. I did not expect this would happen, I did not even know they were counting the visitors," said Ms. Zhanabergenova.

Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Chairman of the Board of JSC National company "Astana EXPO-2017", came to the Media Centre to congratulate the one-millionth guest and presented her with commemorative gifts, as well as tickets to the exhibition and the show of the world famous Cirque du Soleil.

"Everything is going entirely according to plan. Today's millionth visitor is a good sign for us. We planned 2 million visits during the whole EXPO 2017. However, it has only been one month, and here we are, welcoming our special guest. With such a massive national project, our primary concern is what people in Kazakhstan will think of it. Will they like it? We are pleased that the project has been so well received," added Mr. Yessimov.

EXPO 2017 in Astana

The International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017 dedicated to the theme "Future Energy" - is an exhibition and entertainment event that is held from June 10 to September 10, 2017 in the capital of Kazakhstan - Astana. The exhibition will last 93 days and will become one of the most spectacular cultural venues of this year.

As part of the exhibition, global policy documents will be drafted in order to promote an energy-efficient lifestyle and wide use of renewable energy sources.

