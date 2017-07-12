DocAuto Partners with Tiger Eye to Deliver Comprehensive iManage Work Solutions and Support

ATLANTA, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- DocAuto® , a globally trusted provider of enterprise content management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Tiger Eye, a UK-based firm focused on providing a full range of iManage Work solutions and support across EMEA. The partnership brings together leading software solutions and extensive industry expertise to ensure successful iManage Work environments.

For more than 20 years DocAuto has been delivering a suite of innovative software solutions for iManage Work, including WorkSpace Manager' and ePredict' for email management. Today, DocAuto solutions provide full lifecycle management of iManage Work environments and help solve the toughest challenges most organizations face with their enterprise content management initiatives. With this partnership, Tiger Eye will sell DocAuto's iManage solutions, as well as provide implementation, integration, and ongoing support, in the European market.

"Tiger Eye has been expanding in the EMEA market and is now recognized as a go-to iManage Partner for technical expertise, innovation, and premium support," said Dave Wilson, Tiger Eye Managing Director. "We view strategic partnerships as key to our growth and are delighted to partner with DocAuto, one of the pioneers in the iManage market, to help deliver the best iManage software solutions and support to meet our clients' needs and budgets."

"While iManage has been the system of choice for the legal and professional services firms, the secret to success is to help make it easier for organizations to manage and secure the mission-critical content and intellectual property in these systems," said DocAuto CEO David Kiefer. "By partnering with Tiger Eye, our iManage clients will gain the support of an additional senior team with deep domain expertise and a commitment to working smarter and faster to deliver exceptional results."

About DocAuto

DocAuto is a globally trusted provider of innovative enterprise content management solutions. Our mission is to help companies accelerate the adoption and maximize the value of their iManage Work and SharePoint environments. Whether an organization is just starting out or a global enterprise with complex enterprise content management deployments, DocAuto customers get the highest quality solutions and award-winning service in the industry. Follow us onLinkedIn, Twitter,Facebook,and Google+.

About Tiger Eye

Tiger Eye is a niche IT consultancy, specialising in Work Product Management, and an EMEA Partner of iManage, DocsCorp, Appurity Connect, Mimecast and Microsoft, implementing IT solutions across Europe. We focus on providing high calibre consultancy from an experienced, senior team, working in close partnership to plan bespoke solutions that meet all our customers' business needs, and provide experttechnical support and customised development solutions to our iManage customers.

DocAuto is a registered trademark of DocAuto, Inc. WorkSpace Manager and ePredict are trademarks of DocAuto, Inc.