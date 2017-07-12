Accela Expands International Operations, Opens Center of Excellence in Amman, Jordan

Center to leverage region's advanced digital infrastructure to provide technology solutions and professional services to government customers worldwide

SAN RAMON, California, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Accela, the leading provider of cloud-based productivity and civic engagement solutions for government, today announced the launch of its first international Center of Excellence in Amman, Jordan, demonstrating the company's commitment to its strategic partnerships with both the World Bank and the Kingdom of Jordan. The site was selected for its advanced digital infrastructure and the caliber of its highly qualified workforce, and opened with 25 trained employees.

"Accela is committed to enhancing government-citizen interaction and streamlining processes for government agencies around the world," said Ed Daihl, Chief Executive Officer at Accela. "The launch of our new Center of Excellence in Amman is a significant step that reflects mutual interest in developing government technology globally, and we look forward to nurturing strategic partnerships with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan."

In the last few years, Accela's operations in the Middle East have increased significantly, fostering a number of strategic partnerships with government entities to help improve services to citizens and residents across the region. The Company recently announced that Abu Dhabi Department of Municipal Affairs and Transport (DMAT) went live with the Municipal Electronic Permitting System (MePS) on the Accela Civic Platform to manage all building permits processes across 98 different services for building permits within three municipalities and connected to 25 governmental entities.

The opening of Accela's Center of Excellence was celebrated in a private ceremony attended by Ed Daihl, Accela's CEO, Mr. Khaled Jaouni, Accela's EMEA Managing Director and executives from Amman's leading technology companies and government agencies.

"Accela's selection of Amman as the location for the Center of Excellence demonstrates Jordan's integral role in technology and the movement towards digital government," said Khaled W. Jaouni, Managing Director of Accela International. "We greatly appreciate the support of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in helping us smoothly and swiftly launch this facility."

About Accela

Accela provides a platform of cloud-based productivity and civic engagement software to governments of all sizes worldwide. The Accela Civic Platform includes cost-effective solutions to manage critical enterprise functions and mobile apps to foster greater citizen engagement. From asset, land and legislative management to licensing, finance, environmental health and more, Accela's software drives efficiency for more than 2,000 governments worldwide. More than 80% of America's 50 largest cities have implemented at least one of Accela's many solutions. In 2017, the Company was named to Government Technology's GovTech100 for the second straight year and listed as a Top 50 Private Company in the East Bay by SF Business Times. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with offices in New York, Portland, Salt Lake City, Melbourne and Amman. For more information, visitwww.accela.com.

