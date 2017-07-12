Imperial Capital, LLC: Imperial Capital Hires Two Senior High Yield/Distressed Professionals

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital, LLC (http://www.imperialcapital.com/) ("Imperial Capital") announced today the addition of senior high yield professionals, James Book, institutional sales professional and Daniel Derman, senior distressed trader. Mr. Book and Mr. Derman join Imperial Capital's High Yield & Distressed Credit Group as Managing Directors based in New York. The two hires expand Imperial's global high yield institutional coverage in the US.

"We are pleased to welcome Jim and Dan to our team as they bring with them a distinguished track record of success and key relationships to complement our fixed income franchise," said Tom Corcoran, President of Imperial Capital. "The depth of their product knowledge and experience will enhance our ability to provide value for our institutional clients."

James Book joins Imperial Capital as a Managing Director in the High Yield Credit Sales Group in New York. Mr. Book has over 25 years of industry experience, most recently as a Director of High Yield Credit Sales with BNP Paribas Securities Corp focusing on US and European High Yield, Leveraged Loans and distressed debt. Prior to BNP Paribas, Mr. Book was a founding partner and Head of Trading at Normandy Hill Capital L.P, a distressed and event-driven investment management company. Earlier in his career, Mr. Book held various positions as a trader with Angelo, Gordon & Co., Goldman Sachs & Co., and ING Barings (U.S.) Capital Corp, Lehman Brothers, Inc., and CoreStates Bank, N.A. Mr. Book attended Duke University where he earned his dual degree in Economics and Political Science.

Daniel Derman joins Imperial Capital as a Managing Director and Senior Trader to help drive the firm's distressed and special situations trading business. Mr. Derman brings over 20 years of experience in the fixed income markets with a focus on leveraged and distressed credit. Most recently, Mr. Derman was engaged in a private investment project and led several privately negotiated transactions. Previously, Mr. Derman was a senior trader with Aristeia Capital and Silver Point Capital. Mr. Derman has also held various senior positions with Bear, Stearns & Co. Inc. and GE Capital Markets Services, Inc. Mr. Derman earned a BA in Economics from Colgate University as well as an MBA from New York University.

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital can be found at www.imperialcapital.com.

About our Affiliate, Imperial Capital (International), LLP

Imperial Capital (International) (https://www.imperialcapital.com/uk/ukFirm-01-a.aspx), founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London. Complementing Imperial Capital's existing fixed income sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital (International), LLP expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA. The company focuses on selling the entire credit spectrum and capital structure to its European institutional clients.