

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said that sales on July 11-Amazon Prime Day 2017- surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday, all on a day with deals reserved exclusively for Prime members.



With hundreds of thousands of deals, this year's Prime Day was too big for 24 hours - so Prime members had 30 hours to shop. The Prime Day 2017 event grew by more than 60 percent compared to the same 30 hours last year, and sales growth by small businesses and entrepreneurs was even higher. More new members joined Prime on July 11 than on any single day in Amazon history. Tens of millions of Prime members made a purchase on Prime Day 2017, more than 50 percent higher than the prior year.



Amazon noted that Prime members' most popular purchase was the Echo Dot, which was not only the best-selling Amazon device this Prime Day, but also the best-selling product from any manufacturer in any category across Amazon globally. Prime Day 2017 was also the biggest sales event ever for Amazon devices in the U.S. and around the world, including record sales for Echo, Fire tablets and Kindle devices. The all new Element 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV - Amazon Fire TV Edition was the best-selling TV deal in Amazon history - selling through record units in less than four hours.



Amazon noted that a record number of Prime members shopped across 13 countries. Prime members purchased seven times more Amazon Echo devices globally than on Prime Day 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX