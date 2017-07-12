Eros Now to stream the prestigious IIFA event before any other digital platform

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) ("Eros"), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, announced today that Eros Now, its cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform, has partnered with one of the most significant Indian film awards events the 18th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, organized by Wizcraft International Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The main event will be held in New York at the MetLife Stadium on July 14th and 15th. As Title Sponsors for the IIFA Weekend, Eros Now will be the first digital platform to air the awards weekend to its millions of subscribers worldwide.

Eros Now subscribers will have exclusive access to all the ceremonies and events that make up the star-studded IIFA Weekend,which isattended by leading Bollywood talent. The main awards night will be hosted by leading Indian director Karan Johar and actor Saif Ali Khan. Eros Now subscribers will also be able to access a host of behind-the-scenes exclusive content with their favorite film celebrities during the IIFA Weekend.

Commenting on the association, Rishika Lulla Singh CEO Eros Digital said,"Eros Now strives to offer the best of Bollywood content to our viewers and it gives us immense pleasure to associate with Wizcraft and come on board as Title Sponsor for IIFA Weekend, one of the most celebrated and recognized Indian film award ceremonies across the globe. We are very excited to bring our subscribers an opportunity to witness these grand celebrations before any other digital platform. With two leading players from the entertainment space coming together for the awards gala, the teams promise to magnify its scope and amplify its vision to reach out to Indian cinema lovers across the world."

The last seventeen years have seen the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) grow from a one-night celebration at the Millennium Dome in London, to a packed weekend of film festivals, workshops, exhibitions, film-showcases, a global business forum and sporting events.

Sabbas Joseph, founder-director of IIFA and Wizcraft International Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, commented, "IIFA is dedicated to bringing the best of Indian cinema to its audiences across the world. Our partnership with EROS NOW enables viewers to experience Indian cinema's biggest celebration in the world up close and personal. We look forward to making sharing unseen aspects of IIFA on the EROS NOW platform through the IIFA journey on the global app platform.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc's leading on-demand Indian entertainment network accessible anytime, anywhere, on most Internet-connected screen including mobile, web, and TV. Eros Now offers its 58 million registered users worldwide the promise of endless entertainment hosting one of the largest libraries of movies, as well as premium television shows, music videos and audio tracks, unmatched in quantity and quality. Product features, such as video in HD, subtitles in English and Arabic, movie downloads, and high quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films. The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information please visit: www.erosplc.com

