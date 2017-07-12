CRESCO, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/12/17 -- NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTC: NSAV), announced today that the Company is on schedule for its proposed cannabis growing and dispensing operations at the Company's facility in Pennsylvania. NSAV has allocated up to 20 acres of prime real estate in the historic Poconos region of Pennsylvania, located in the Tri State Area, only a two hour drive from New York City and home to tens of millions of residents, for the project. In addition to the medical cannabis grow operation, the Company's plans call for a state of the art, medical cannabis dispensary, spa and wellness center. Prescriptions for medical cannabis written in New York and New Jersey can be legally filled in Pennsylvania, which provides NSAV with millions of potential clients and tens of millions in potential revenue. Pennsylvania's medical cannabis market has the potential to be one of the largest in the nation -- an estimated 100,000-200,000 patients could generate over $100 million in annual dispensary sales.

Financial projections for the Company's Pennsylvania medical cannabis grow operation alone can be viewed on the NSAV corporate website.

http://nsavholdinginc.com/poconos-feasibility-study

James Tilton, president of NSAV, stated, "There can be no overstating the potential of the medical cannabis market in Pennsylvania. Medical cannabis operators from all over the country are trying to set up operations in the Poconos and our presence there certainly gives us a major advantage."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the legal medical cannabis and hemp industries, as well as other areas of the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/NSAV_MJTechCo

The NSAV Facebook account can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/NSAVHolding/

