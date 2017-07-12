

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co.(LLY) said that it has entered into a settlement agreement with generic companies to resolve pending patent litigation in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia regarding the Cialis (tadalafil) unit dose patent. This patent was previously set to expire on April 26, 2020.



As part of the agreement, Cialis exclusivity is now expected to end at the earliest on September 27, 2018.



Patent expiration for Adcirca (tadalafil) is still expected on November 21, 2017, or on May 21, 2018, if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration grants the company's application for pediatric exclusivity.



Eli Lilly noted that there will be no change to the company's 2017 financial guidance or mid-term expectations through the remainder of the decade as a result of this settlement.



