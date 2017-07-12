

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Breaking his social media silence on the issue, President Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted his approval of his son's interview on Fox News's 'Hannity' regarding the controversy over his meeting with a Russian lawyer.



'My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad!' Trump tweeted.



The tweet from the president comes after Donald Trump Jr. appeared on Sean Hannity's program Tuesday night to defend his meeting with Natalia Veselnitskaya.



Trump Jr. told Hannity he 'probably would have done things a little differently' in retrospect but argued the meeting took place before allegations of Russian meddling in the election were built up by the media.



'I wouldn't have even remembered it until you started scouring through this stuff,' Trump Jr. said. 'It was literally just a wasted 20 minutes, which was a shame.'



Trump Jr.'s appearance on 'Hannity' came after he released a chain of emails that led to his meeting with Veselnitskaya earlier in the day.



The emails between Trump Jr. and publicist Rob Goldstone suggest a 'Russian government attorney' was willing to provide information that would 'incriminate' Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.



Goldstone told Trump Jr. the offer of 'very high level and sensitive information' was part of the Russian government's support for his father's campaign.



However, Trump Jr. noted Veselnitskaya had no information to provide about Clinton and wanted to talk about adoption policy and the Magnitsky Act.



While Trump Jr. released the emails himself, a tweet from his father claimed the 'Fake Media' often cites sources that are 'made up and do not exist.'



The president subsequently suggested that there is a double standard in the media, arguing that the press does not scrutinize Democrats as closely.



'Why aren't the same standards placed on the Democrats. Look what Hillary Clinton may have gotten away with. Disgraceful!' Trump tweeted.



He added, 'The W.H. is functioning perfectly, focused on HealthCare, Tax Cuts/Reform & many other things. I have very little time for watching T.V.'



Despite the tweet, the investigation of Russian meddling in the election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign is seen as an ongoing distraction for lawmakers and the administration.



