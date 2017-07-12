Financial and Capital Market Commission on July 12, 2017 decided to allow AS "LATVIJAS KUGNIECIBA" shareholder Vitol Netherlands B.V. to announce mandatory takeover bid of AS "LATVIJAS KUGNIECIBA" shares.



Vitol Netherlands B.V. (Offerer), a company established under Dutch law and 01.10.1999. registered in the Netherlands Company register, registration number: 24296371, registered address: K.P. Van der Mandelelaan 130, 3062MB Rotterdam, The Netherlands.



The offerer Vitol Netherlands B.V. on the day when prospectus of the takeover bid was signed owned 141 489 336 (70,75%) shares of the Target company.



The price of one share in mandatory takeover bid is set to be EUR 0.71. The takeover bid will last for 30 (thirty) calendar days, from the day it was expressed, that is, from the date when the Offerer in accordance with Section 73, Paragraph 4 of the Law on the Financial Instruments Market has published information on the takeover bid in the official journal "Latvijas Vestnesis".



If the offer deadline falls on a holiday then the next business day shall be regarded as the last offer day.



Attached: the mandatory takeover bid prospectus in Latvian



