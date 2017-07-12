Panther Securities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

12 July 2017

Panther Securities PLC

(the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

Pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting held on 19 June 2017, earlier today, the Company acquired 63,460 ordinary shares of £0.25 each at £3.35 per share.

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury.

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 63,460 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 17,683,469 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 17,683,469 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchase made by Raymond James Investment Services Limited on behalf of the Company.

For further information:

Panther Securities plc: Tel: 01707 667 300 Andrew Perloff/ Simon Peters Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker) Tel: 020 3328 5656 David Worlidge/ Alex Brearley

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: Panther Securities PLC (ISIN CODE: GB0005132070)

Date of purchases: 12 July 2017

Investment firm: Raymond James Investment Services Limited

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted

average price, pence Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 335 63,460

Individual transaction: