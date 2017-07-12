Sungrow Supplies Energy Storage System to the Bahamas

FREMONT,California, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter system solution supplier, has announced to have provided the entire energy storage system, including an UL certified SC250KU storage inverter, for a commercial and Industrial (C&I) PV plus storage project in the Bahamas.

The highly integrated 500kWh energy storage system, which is customized for the North American C&I market and consists of a 250kW storage inverter and 500kWh of lithium ion batteries, will efficiently improve the local energy mix. The system is best characterized by the separate design of inverter and battery which enables flexible installations and saves cost for installation and O&M. Its battery section is equipped with air conditioner and automatic fire fighting system. Based on customers' varied needs like load-shifting, peak-shaving, and micro-grid, the system can be configured with different battery capacities rated at 2H, 4H, etc.

The storage inverter SC250KU, which has recently received the UL compliance certification, is also a customized product for the North American market. It features a high efficiency, wide voltage range, and the virtual Synchronous generator (VSG) function. This inverter, when connected with the Li-ion batteries supplied by Sungrow-Samsung SDI joint venture, can be applied for large C&I and micro-grid projects.

"Sungrow has been focused on the renewable energy industry for over 20 years. Targeted the residential, C&I, and utility storage market, we've developed storage inverters rated in a wide power range, including the SC1000HV (high voltage), the SC1000KU, SC500KU, and the SC250KU, along with Li-ion batteries with different C-rate from 0.3 to 3C, in order to meet the needs of load shifting, micro-grid, and frequency regulation. Our cutting-edge energy storage equipment and system solutions are applied in over 500 projects around the world by June 2017, totaling 1.3GWh. We'll keep on developing products and solutions that are more efficient, more flexible, and more reliable, in order to better service people who are in need of green energy," said Prof. Renxian Cao, President of Sungrow.

About Sungrow

Sungrow is a global leading PV inverter system solution supplier with over 31GW installed worldwide as of December 2016. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Renxian Cao, Sungrow is a global leader in research and development in solar inverters, with numerous patents and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter systems as well as energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications. With a 20-year track record of growth and success, Sungrow's products are available in over 50 countries, maintaining a market share of around 25% in Germany and over 15% globally. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: http://www.sungrowpower.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/534416/Sungrow_energy_storage_system.jpg