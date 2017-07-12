Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Worth 18.4 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new research report"Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market by Solution (Fleet Tracking and Monitoring, Driver Management, Insurance Telematics, Safety and Compliance, and V2X Solutions), Service, Provider Type, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market size is expected to grow from USD 7.31 Billion in 2017 to USD 18.43 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.3%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 81 Market Data Tables and 34 Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Commercial Vehicle Telematics"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/commercial-telematics-market-22050839.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The major driver of the Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market is the increasing adoption for the Next-Generation Telematics Protocol (NGTP) enhancing telematics service delivery, proliferation of telematics technology due to decreasing sensor and connectivity cost, growing government mandate for deploying vehicle tracking in commercial vehicles, and rising demand for smartphones supplements the adoption of telematics solutions and services.

Safety and compliance solutions are expected to grow at the fastest rate in the Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market during the forecast period

Safety and compliance solutions are expected to drive the market growth since the safety and security aspect has been one of the initial functionalities of the commercial vehicle telematics. Solution providers offer solutions which integrate the compliance aspect into solutions to facilitate speed control, timeline reporting, laws and regulation control and others to incorporate government mandates and regulations of commercial vehicle telematics technology.

Request Report Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=22050839

Professional services segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

The professional services segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the increased deployment of smart solutions which requires technological consulting, and continuous support and maintenance activities. Moreover, government bodies normally prefer professional services vendors over managed services vendors to keep a tight control over the business operations, such as deployment and support and maintenance.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market during the forecast period.

As per the geographic analysis, North America is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to the major market share is early adoption of telematics technology for commercial vehicle in the region. North America constitutes of developed economies such as US and Canada. These countries are significantly advanced in terms of technology and its application deployments. The commercial automobile industry in US is more than a decade old. Moreover, government regulations, policies and mandates for the different application of commercial vehicle telematics is expected to drive the market growth in North America.

Make an Enquiry @http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=22050839

The major vendors covered in the Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market include PTC, Inc. (US), Trimble Inc. (US), TomTom Telematics BV (Netherlands), Verizon Telematics, Inc. (US), MiX Telematics International (Pty) Ltd (South Africa), Zonar Systems, Inc. (US), Octo Telematics Ltd. (UK), Omnitracs, LLC (US), Masternaut Limited (UK), Microlise Limited (UK), Inseego Corporation (US), and Volkwagen Commercial Vehicles (UK).

Browse Related Reports:

Fleet Management Market by Deployment Type, Solution (Operation, Asset, Driver Management, Vehicle Maintenance & Leasing, and Driver Information System,) Connectivity Technology, Industry, Service, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/fleet-management-systems-market-1020.html

Insurance Telematics Market by Deployment Type, End User (Small and Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America) - Global Forecast and Analysis to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/insurance-telematics-market-%20261649737.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email:sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets