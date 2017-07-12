

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) announced the next phase in its continued efforts to drive operational excellence and improve efficiency of its Life Science business. The current site network in Western Europe will be refined, while the company invests 90 million euros in four sites in Germany, Switzerland and France.



The Life Science business will implement the changes; Optimize the manual filling and distribution of non-regulated laboratory chemicals and reagents by consolidating this activity from its sites in Darmstadt, Steinheim, Hohenbrunn (Germany), and Buchs (Switzerland) into a central distribution center in Schnelldorf (Germany).



The Life Science business will Invest about 90 million euros to develop a manual filling capability and increase capacity in Schnelldorf and to further develop capabilities in Darmstadt, Buchs and Molsheim (France). The existing Hamburg (Germany) site will continue to operate as before.



The operations in Steinheim, Eppelheim, Hohenbrunn and Berlin (Germany) will be relocated and sequentially closed in the course of 2019 to 2022.



There will be a net impact of about 200 fewer positions across these sites until 2022.



