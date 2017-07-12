PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 07/12/17 -- According to Phoenix bariatric surgeon Dr. Kurt Sprunger, Severe Obesity is an extremely prevalent disease that can put people at a high risk of developing numerous health conditions, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, and heart disease. He says these problems can typically be improved, if not completely reversed, with weight loss following bariatric surgery. With the variety of procedures available today, Dr. Sprunger says there are many misconceptions about the benefits that each weight loss surgery can provide -- often leading people to choose "fad" bariatric surgery.

Dr. Sprunger highlights that selecting the best bariatric procedure for a patient's needs is crucial for their long-term weight loss success. Unfortunately, he reveals that some surgeons have their own agenda, often recommending procedures because they are simpler and can be performed in less time in an outpatient surgical facility they own. In addition, the latest and least invasive options are often regarded as the best by the public, which Dr. Sprunger says is usually not the case.

Due to the misinformation that leads to "fad" bariatric procedures, Dr. Sprunger notes it is the surgeon's job to be transparent about what patients can expect, and thoroughly educate them about the advantages and disadvantages of each option. He says only when a bariatric surgeon discloses all of the facts can they then recommend the procedure most appropriate for the patient's weight and unique health needs.

To find the most trustworthy, qualified surgeon, Dr. Sprunger encourages people to "seek a bariatric surgery practice that keeps extensive, detailed data on all its surgical patients." He says to be aware of the surgeon's rates of complication, readmission, and reoperation, as well as their outcome data. Additionally, Dr. Sprunger advises people to find a practice that does not recommend the Gastric Band, but rather offers procedures like Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy and Laparoscopic Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass.

Overall, Dr. Sprunger believes the most important qualities to look for in a bariatric surgeon -- and in order to avoid "fad" procedures -- is a professional who is highly qualified, experienced, keeps detailed records, and will speak honestly about a patient's options.

About Kurt W. Sprunger, MD, FACS

After earning his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine, Dr. Sprunger trained in a General Surgery residency at the University of Iowa. He has practiced laparoscopic bariatric surgery for over 10 years and has enjoyed honing his skills in this advanced technique, which has proven to enhance the safety of the procedures he performs. His practice, Phoenix Bariatric Surgery, is designated as a Bariatric Surgery Center of Excellence by the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. Dr. Sprunger is available for interview upon request.

