Net proceeds from the bond issue will be used to finance the company's international expansion and the relaunch of Elettronica Santerno, the unit specializing in inverter production.

Italian solar project developer Enertronica Spa has announced that its board of directors has approved the issuance of €16 million convertible bond.

The bond, which will be placed through a private placement in September, has a designated year of maturity of 2022. Enertronica said it will use the proceeds from the bond issuance to support its internationalization strategy, especially in South Africa and the U.S., to relaunch Elettronica Santerno, ...

