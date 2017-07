12 July 2017

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier 549300Z41EP32MI2DN29

Notification of Board Changes

The Board of the Company hereby announces that Mr Peter Keen has retired as a Director of the Company with immediate effect.

