At the request of north net connect AB (publ), 556830-1351 north net connect AB's shares and equity rights will be traded on First North as from July 14, 2017.



The company has 9,410, 046 shares (3,682,000 A-shares and 5,728,046 B-shares) as per today's date.



Short name: NORNET B --------------------------------------------------- Number of B-shares to be listed: 5,728,046 --------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009921976 --------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 140998 --------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK --------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556830-1351 --------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 --------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities --------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE --------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------



Short name: NORNET TO1 B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009948011 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 140999 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 2 warrants TO1 B gives right to subscribe for 1 new share of series B at SEK 11,00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription 1 December 2018 until last day 31 December 2018 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading 27 December 2018 day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading SEK currency: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ------------------------ 6000 Telecommunications ------------------------ 6500 Telecommunications ------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Kapitalförvaltning AB. For further information, please call G&W Kapitalförvaltning AB on +46850300050.