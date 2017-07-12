Zurich Insurance Company Ltd (Zurich), a leading multi-line insurer, and Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing, won the Information Services Group (ISG) Paragon Award™ Europe in the "Collaboration" category for their joint Robotic Process Automation (RPA) projects. The RPA program enables Zurich's Commercial service teams across Europe to focus on complex policies while standard international insurance programs will be issued by a software robot. In addition to efficiency gains, other potential benefits of the program include improved customer service and governance and reduced operational risks.

The ISG Paragon Awards™ Europe program honors organizations that make innovative contributions to the continuing evolution of the outsourcing industry with the Collaboration award being given to the best mutually beneficial sourcing relationship between client and provider. ISG is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. The winners were selected by an independent panel of industry experts drawn from the fields of business, media, and philanthropy.

Zurich had recognized the need to transform its operations to build on its market leadership in Commercial Insurance and to serve every commercial customer in a more effective and unique way. One of the elements of this initiative was the automation of local policy issuance processes for the Zurich International Business using RPA technology. Together with Zurich's Commercial team in Europe, Capgemini developed a transformational approach to RPA covering process selection and optimization, robot development, and maintenance and operation for continuous improvement. The European roll-out program started with five countries and involved a traveling squad of business analyst and RPA specialists and a central RPA Delivery Center to automate the highly complex international issuance process.

Helene Westerlind, Head of International Programs for Zurich said, "This award is great recognition of all the hard work and the fantastic collaboration over the past two years. This would not have been possible without the determination, passion, and patience that all the people involved have shown. There were many times we looked at each other and thought 'will this really work?' I would like to congratulate all the people involved in winning this award, which proves that hard work and collaboration pays off."

Joe Thomas, Executive Vice President at Capgemini said, "Zurich and Capgemini have been working together for nearly three decades and this award is a testament to our collaboration in Zurich's most recent business transformation journey. Together, we look forward to leveraging Robotic Process Automation to increase the speed, efficiency, and agility of several business processes, enabling Zurich to deliver innovative products and propositions to its customers."

ISG Partner Barry Matthews said, "The ISG Paragon Awards™ recognize and celebrate organizations and individuals that have made a significant contribution to helping clients make the best use of new processes and technologies. We extend our congratulations to the winners, all of whom demonstrated ground-breaking vision and inspirational approaches to solving business and technology issues, while showcasing the value of strong partnerships between clients and service providers."

Zurich Insurance Group is a leading multi-line insurer that serves its customers in global and local markets. With about 54,000 employees, it provides a wide range of property and casualty, and life insurance products and services in more than 210 countries and territories. Zurich's customers include individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. The Group is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1872. The holding company, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information about Zurich is available at www.zurich.com.

With more than 190,000 people, Capgemini is present in over 40 countries and celebrates its 50th Anniversary year in 2017. A global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing services, the Group reported 2016 global revenues of EUR 12.5 billion. Together with its clients, Capgemini creates and delivers business, technology and digital solutions that fit their needs, enabling them to achieve innovation and competitiveness. A deeply multicultural organization, Capgemini has developed its own way of working, the Collaborative Business ExperienceTM, and draws on Rightshore, its worldwide delivery model. Learn more about us at www.capgemini.com.

