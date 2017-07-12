Teleperformance ranked as a top three Best Workplace in Portugal for its distinguished best practices in human resources, training and organizational culture

Teleperformance (Paris:RCF), the worldwide leader in omnichannel customer experience management, announced today that it was ranked as a top three 'Best Workplace' in Portugal by the prestigious Great Place to Work® (GPTW) Institute. Teleperformance Portugal accepted the honor, its seventh GPTW award, at a ceremony held at the Royal Greenhouse in Lisbon.

To be considered for a Best Workplace award, companies undergo a rigorous evaluation process that measures perceptions of employees, as measured by the Great Place to Work Trust Index© Survey. The strength of people-related management practices is also evaluated using a people-practice assessment framework developed by the institute.

Teleperformance in Portugal employs 8,000 workers, from 82 nationalities, and has multiple programs aimed at the training and career development of its employees. Positive employee development initiatives include the Leader Acceleration Program (LeAP), a management trainee program; the "Jump!" program, intended for the development of future leaders; and the "Top Performer" awards, part of the company's recognition program.

"We are very proud to be considered a Best Workplace by the Great Place to Work® Institute once again, said João Cardoso, Chief Executive Officer, Teleperformance Portugal. Throughout the past few years we have grown and evolved when it comes to our human resources, internal communications, training and organizational culture. This extraordinary teamwork has allowed our good practices to become the subject of numerous national and international distinctions."

"Continuous recognition by the prestigious Great Place to Work® Institute is a great honor and well deserved by the Teleperformance team in Portugal, said Paulo César Salles Vasques, Worldwide Chief Executive Officer, Teleperformance Group. The team's commitment to success for our partners and passion to provide excellent customer experiences is recognized and appreciated by the global Teleperformance family."

ABOUT GREAT PLACE TO WORK

Great Place to Work® Institute began the search of the Best Companies to Work for® in 1981 and sees its mission in supporting companies to build Great Workplaces characterized by trust, pride and camaraderie. Great Place to Work® is in 45 countries with more than 5,500 organizations, representing over 10 million employees all over the world.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleperformance (RCF ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2016, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €3,649 million (US$4,050 million, based on €1 $1.11).

The Group operates 163,000 computerized workstations, with 217,000 employees across 340 contact centers in 74 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: STOXX 600, SBF 120, Next 150, CAC Mid 60 and CAC Support Services. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

