The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Result of AGM

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Results of the Annual General Meeting

Legal Entity Identifier 549300Z41EP32MI2DN29

At the Annual General Meeting of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC held on Wednesday, 12 July 2017, all resolutions were duly passed.

Resolutions 1 to 10 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 11 to 14 related to Special Business, as set out below:

Resolution 11: To allot shares in the Company.

Resolution 12: To allot shares in the Company otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 13: To make market purchases of the Company's shares.

Resolution 14: To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on at least 14 working days' notice.

Details of the proxy votes received can be found on the Company's website www.biotechgt.com

Under listing rule 9.6.2, the resolutions passed as Special Business will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available via the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. The resolutions passed as Special Business will additionally be filed at Companies House.

- ENDS-

12 July 2017

For further information please contact

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 3 008 4913