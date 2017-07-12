

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle will start offering queso, one of the most requested dish that's not on the Mexican food chain's menu, at its newly opened public-facing test kitchen Chipotle NEXT Kitchen at 504 6th Avenue, New York.



Chipotle NEXT Kitchen will offer dishes like salad greens with an avocado citrus dressing as well as two kinds of frozen margaritas. However, the main attraction will be the availability of queso. The company had refused to serve queso until now because to make the dish it required industrial additives, added colors, flavors or preservatives, which was against Chipotle's standards.



'All of our competitors sell queso, and we know some customers don't come to Chipotle because we don't offer it,' Chipotle CEO Steve Ells said in an internal memo sent to the company's approximately 65,000 employees, according to Eater.com.



'But because we refuse to use industrial additives, added colors, flavors or preservatives in our food, it's very difficult to make queso that meets our standards.'



If the dish becomes successful at the NEXT kitchen, Chipotle plans expand it out to as few as 20 locations up to 'a couple hundred' restaurants Chipotle CEO Steve Ells told Eater.



