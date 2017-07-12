Dr. Pilar Acedo Nunez is Recipient of 2017 IPA Early Investigator Award

COIMBRA, Portugal, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 16th International Photodynamic Association (IPA) World Congress in Coimbra, Dr. Pilar Acedo Nunez was the recipient of the 2017 IPA EARLY INVESTIGATOR AWARD.

Dr. Pilar Acedo Nunez was recognized for her exceptional research at the University College London (England) involving combination photosensitizers and photodynamic therapy which demonstrated improved efficacy and response rates in vitro and in vivo. She has been awarded several research grants, prizes and awards including a competitive two-year postdoctoral fellowship (2015) sponsored by Ramon Areces Foundation (Spain) and the Peter Samuel Royal Free Trust Fund (UK) to study at UCL under Professor Sandy MacRobert and Professor Steve Pereira.

The Coimbra World Congress was the 16th conference held by the International Photodynamic Association, marking 32 years of this global meeting. The IPA World Congresses, held every two years, are the leading PDT meetings bringing together members of the global photodynamic community in order to advance scientific and clinical research relating to photodiagnosis and photodynamic therapies. The next IPA World Congress is to be hosted in Boston, USA and will be led by Dr. Tayyaba Hasan, Professor of Dermatology at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine, Harvard Medical School (HMS) and a Professor of Health Sciences and Technology (Harvard-MIT).

About Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)

Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) is a combination therapy involving light activated photosensitizers to diagnose and treat various types of cancers and pre-cancers, macular degeneration and multidrug resistant biofilm infections involving bacteria, viruses and fungi.

For more information, please contact: ipasecretary@internationalphotodynamic.com