Dr. Natalia Inada is Recipient of 2017 Award for PDT Clinical Trial Excellence

COIMBRA, Portugal, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 16th International Photodynamic Association (IPA) World Congress in Coimbra, Dr. Natalia Inada was the recipient of the 2017 AWARD FOR PDT CLINICAL TRIAL EXCELLENCE.

Dr. Natalia Inada was recognized for her leadership and fundamental role over a number of innovative Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) based trials at the Institute of Physics of Sao Carlos (Brazil). These multi-centre clinical trials involve hundreds of Latin American patients and relate to the non-surgical PDT-based treatment of skin cancer and the non-surgical PDT-based treatment of cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN), for the prevention of cervical cancer. These Photodynamic treatment protocols are intended to offer minimally invasive, superior outcomes for patients in underdeveloped countries with limited public health systems. Dr. Inada was also the recent recipient of the Mercosul Science and Technology Award for the "CerCa 150 System®: a non-surgical option for cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and condyloma treatment".

The Coimbra World Congress was the 16th conference held by the International Photodynamic Association, marking 32 years of this global meeting. The IPA World Congresses, held every two years, are the leading PDT meetings bringing together members of the global photodynamic community in order to advance scientific and clinical research relating to photodiagnosis and photodynamic therapies. The next IPA World Congress is to be hosted in Boston, USA and will be led by Dr. Tayyaba Hasan, Professor of Dermatology at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine, Harvard Medical School (HMS) and a Professor of Health Sciences and Technology (Harvard-MIT).

About Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)

Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) is a combination therapy involving light activated photosensitizers to diagnose and treat various types of cancers and pre-cancers, macular degeneration and multidrug resistant biofilm infections involving bacteria, viruses and fungi.

