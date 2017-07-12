Mr. Colin Hopper Receives IPA Lifetime Achievement Award in PDT Clinical Research

COIMBRA, Portugal, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 16th International Photodynamic Association (IPA) World Congress in Coimbra, Mr. Colin Hopper was the recipient of the 2017 LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD IN PDT CLINICAL RESEARCH.

Mr. Colin Hopper is currently the Senior Lecturer/Consultant Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon and unit head off oral and maxillofacial surgery at University College London (UCL), Eastman Dental Institute London. He is a Consultant Head and Neck Surgeon, University College London Hospitals and until recently Senior Research Fellow at the National Medical Laser Centre London.

Mr. Hopper spent his early career pioneering clinical protocols to confirm safety and efficacy of PDT for oncological and antimicrobial applications. Since 1991, Mr. Hopper has been working in the National Medical Centre leading a variety of research projects on the use of photodynamic therapy in the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma. This clinical PDT program is currently one of the world's largest and longest running programs, documenting over 400 treatments involving the three main photosensitizers.

Mr. Hopper, long recognized for his expertise in clinical PDT,is the principal investigator on a series of ethically approved projects, including in a number of developing countries. His work has resulted in numerous publications helping to establish a clear role for PDT treatment in a variety of neoplastic conditions in the head and neck. This work has advanced rapidly by the development of interstitial treatment of tumours using image guidance systems developed with the department of imaging and medical physics. Other related areas of research include fluorescence diagnostics (optical techniques for tissue interrogation), the use of PDT in the treatment of non-malignant conditions such as lymphangioma and the use of PDT for antimicrobial applications. Mr. Hopper dedicates considerable personal time to lecturing, mentoring and training next generations of PDT clinicians globally.

The Coimbra World Congress was the 16th conference held by the International Photodynamic Association, marking 32 years of this global meeting. The IPA World Congresses, held every two years, are the leading PDT meetings bringing together members of the global photodynamic community in order to advance scientific and clinical research relating to photodiagnosis and photodynamic therapies. The next IPA World Congress is to be hosted in Boston, USA and will be led by Dr. Tayyaba Hasan, Professor of Dermatology at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine, Harvard Medical School (HMS) and a Professor of Health Sciences and Technology (Harvard-MIT).

About Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)

Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) is a combination therapy involving light activated photosensitizers to diagnose and treat various types of cancers and pre-cancers, macular degeneration and multidrug resistant biofilm infections involving bacteria, viruses and fungi.

