Solketal Market Analysis Global Industry Sales, Production, Share, Future Trends and Forecast to 2022 New Research Available at ReportsnReports

Solketal Market report analyses the current market trends, drivers and inhibitors impacting the Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Industry. Report also presents the revenue opportunities in the Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) market through to 2022, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, and sector and size band.

Solketal is a protected form of glycerol with an isopropylidene acetal group joining two neighboring hydroxyl groups. Solketal contains a chiral center on the center carbon of the glycerol backbone, and so can be purchased as either the racemate or as one of the two enantiomers. Solketal has been used extensively in the synthesis of mono-, di- and triglycerides by ester bond formation. The free hydroxyl groups of solketal can be esterified with a carboxylic acid to form the protected monoglyceride, where the isopropylene group can then be removed using an acid catalyst in aqueous or alcoholic medium. The unprotected diol can then be esterified further to form either the di- or triglyceride.

The report displays the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales; revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017. This report focuses on the Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers: Purity=98%, 96%=Purity=98% and Purity= 96%. Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into Solvent, Pharmaceutical Intermediates and Others.

There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) market.

Chapter 1, Describe Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, Analyse the top manufacturers of Solketal (CAS 100-79-8), with sales, revenue, and price of Solketal (CAS 100-79-8), in 2015 and 2017;

Chapter 3, Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017; Chapter 4, Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Solketal (CAS 100-79-8), for each region, from 2011 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8, analysed the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions; Chapter 9 and 10, Shows the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017;

In Chapter 11, Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022; Chapter 12 and 13, Described Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

