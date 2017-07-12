Acceleration of growth in 2 nd quarter: +4.4%

Increase in recurring revenue (Saas): +26.0%

Prodware (Paris:ALPRO):

Non-audited

revenue figures

under IFRS

(in €m) 2017 2016 Change Change on a

comparable basis 1st quarter 43.3 42.5 +1.8% +1.8% 2nd quarter 43.9 42.0 +4.4% +2.8% 1st half 87.2 84.5 +3.1% +2.3%

After a +1.8% increase in revenue in Q1 2017, Prodware accelerated his growth in Q2 2017 with €43.9m in revenue, an increase of +4.4% (+2.8% on a comparable basis given the acquisition of Nerea in March 2017) compared to Q2 2016.

This performance is driven by the Group's two strategic segments: Saas subscription sales (+23.9% at €8.3m) which confirms the change to the Group's sales model towards recurring revenue and high value-added publishing (+5.1% at €14.7m).

Over H1 2017, Prodware's consolidated revenue totalled €87.2m, up 3.1% (+2.3% on a comparable basis). This trend was driven by a 26% increase in Saas sales and a 3.2% rise in publishing.

Over the period, the Publishing business generated €30.0m (34.4% of the Group's revenue) compared to €29.1m in H1 2016, while Saas sales generated €12.5m (14.3% of the Group's revenue) compared to €9.9m in H1 2016.

In the first six months of the year the French-speaking region generated revenues of €49.1m, making up 56.4% of the Group's total revenue.

International activities sales represent €38.1m, 43.6% of the Group's revenue.

Outlook

With its successful development strategy focused on the most profitable markets, the Group confirms its profitable growth throughout the 2017 financial year.

Next publication :

- Half year results of 2017 Q3 2017 revenue: 18 October 2017, after close of trading

- SFAF Meeting on half year results of 2017: 19 October 2017 at 11.30.

About Prodware

Prodware (www.prodware.fr) is an international group specialising in integration, publishing and hosting industry and business line IT solutions.

The group offers its technological expertise and knowledge of new technologies and business lines to support clients in their digital transformation.

With its partnerships with Microsoft and Sage in particular, Prodware is one of the only groups able to support companies in all their information system needs, both in France and internationally.

The Prodware group includes more than 1,250 employees across 15 countries and 4 continents. It generated €175.8m in revenue in 2016.

Prodware SA is listed on Euronext Growth and is eligible for FCPI (innovation funds) and SME PEA (equity savings plan).

ALTERNEXT

ISIN FR0010313486 ALPRO FTSE 972 IT services

Prodware is FCPI eligible A responsible company, Prodware

is a member of the Global Compact.

