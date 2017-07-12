Technavio's latest market research report on the global hydrocolloid dressing marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170712005923/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global hydrocolloid dressing market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Neha Noopur, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on orthopedics and medical devices sector, says, "The awareness among people has been increasing in the usage of different kinds of dressings for different wounds. Also, the government and the manufacturers are also taking initiatives to increase awareness among people about the use of appropriate dressings for wounds to ensure better outcomes."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging market trends driving the global hydrocolloid dressing market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Introduction of hydroconductive dressing

Targeting emerging economies

Continuous innovation and a strong R&D pipeline

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Introduction of hydroconductive dressing

A hydroconductive dressing is considered as a novel class product. It offers a capillary action that lifts and transfers exudate and remains away from the wound surface level. This action allows the covering to lift, hold, and transfer the wound exudate both horizontally and vertically into the covering, where it can absorb 500% of its weight. The hydroconductive action scatters the contents of the covering and allows extra hydroconductive layers to be used for more seriously exuding wounds. The bandage also provides hydroconductive debridement that lifts and releases adherent slough not absorbed into the dressing, letting it move toward the dressing for easy removal when the dressing is changed. The introduction of new class of hydroconductive dressings can help in the removal of biofilm and overall wound healing.

"With the rise in prevalence of lifestyle diseases, the incidence of chronic wounds such as venous leg ulcer, diabetic foot ulcer, and pressure ulcer is increasing globally, leading to increased demand for advanced wound care therapies for their effective treatment," says Neha.

Targeting emerging economies

Companies are focusing on emerging nations to expand their global distribution network as they have already established a strong foothold in developed nations. The spend on healthcare is increasing in the emerging nations, and numerous initiatives are being taken up by the government to address the various unmet healthcare needs of these regions.

Key vendors are increasing their reach by acquiring small players who already have an established distribution network in the region. Such acquisitions help the key vendors to increase their presence in the region and gain more market share.

Continuous innovation and a strong R&D pipeline

Vendors are focusing on developing new products which would help them increase productivity, refine processes, and better leverage their resources and expertise. These companies are focusing on delivering new products and business models that improve clinical results across geographies and patient groups.

They are relying on new technologies and R&D to identify new support projects that will make a meaningful difference to the customers. They are developing new bioactive products for wound management. Crab shell bandages and vacuum-esque bandages are the recent developments in wound management.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Medical Disposables Market 2017-2021

Global Therapeutic Electrodes Market 2017-2021

Global Nasal Cannula Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170712005923/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com