

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets got off to a positive start Wednesday, but remained stuck in a sideways patter throughout the first half of the session. The markets began to pick up steam in the afternoon, following the positive open on Wall Street and the prepared remarks made by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen before the House Financial Services Committee.



In her semiannual monetary policy testimony, Yellen said additional gradual rate hikes are likely to be appropriate over the next few years. She stated that 'the federal-funds rate would not have to rise all that much further to get to a neutral policy stance.'



Yellen noted that there remains uncertainty about the outlook for inflation and said the Fed will be monitoring inflation developments closely in the months ahead.



The Fed chief also said the central bank is likely to begin a program to normalize the size of its $4.5 trillion balance sheet this year.



The UK will have to settle the financial payment it owes to the European Union on Brexit and must make clear its position on the same as well as on border issues and other matters regarding separation, for talks to make progress, EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier said Wednesday.



'We need to know on which points we agree, and on which points we disagree, so that we can negotiate in earnest,' Barnier said in a press conference in Brussels.



'My aim is to make good progress next week and at our next session in August on all issues.'



Responding to UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's comment on Wednesday asking the EU to 'go whistle' over a Brexit bill, Barnier said, 'I cannot hear any whistling - just a clock ticking.'



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 1.58 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 1.46 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 1.76 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 1.52 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 1.59 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 1.19 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 1.59 percent.



In Frankfurt, retailer Metro increased 0.21 percent as its demerger became legally effective.



Fraport advanced 2.50 percent after the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport reported higher passenger traffic in FRA and across Group airports in June.



Payments service provider Wirecard gained 1.92 percent after its supervisory board agreed to modify and enlarge the company's operative management team, effective 1 January 2018.



In Paris, Valeo climbed 3.12 percent on reports the car parts maker is considering selling a hydraulic actuator business to Italian company Raicam.



In London, Burberry rallied 3.16 percent after it reported a surprising 4 percent rise in sales for the first quarter, helped by demand from China.



Discount store operator B&M also rose 1.64 percent after reporting a 7.3 percent rise in like for like sales in the first quarter.



Amec Foster Wheeler sank 5.49 percent. The U.K' Serious Fraud Office has opened an investigation into the activities of the oil and gas services company for suspected bribery, corruption and related offenses.



British education publisher Pearson tumbled 4.73 percent to extend Tuesday's selloff.



Micro Focus International dropped 8.10 percent after reporting full year results.



Kingfisher weakened by 2.78 percent after UBS downgraded its rating on the stock to 'Sell' from 'Hold.'



Eurozone industrial production growth improved more than expected in May, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday. Industrial output grew 1.3 percent on a monthly basis, faster than the revised 0.3 percent increase seen in April.



This was the fastest growth since November 2016, when output grew 1.6 percent. Output was forecast to gain 1 percent in May.



Germany's wholesale price inflation eased to the weakest in seven months in June, Destatis reported Wednesday. Wholesale prices climbed 2.5 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 3.1 percent increase seen in May. This was the weakest since November 2016, when prices gained 0.8 percent.



Britain's unemployment rate declined to the lowest level in 42 years and the employment rate was the highest on record, while wage growth continued to lag behind inflation.



The ILO jobless rate fell to 4.5 percent in the three months to May from 4.9 percent in the same period of the previous year, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.



The figure was the lowest since 1975. The rate was expected to remain at 4.6 percent, as seen in the quarter to April.



