The 5 day IASSC Certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt classroom course is designed for a professional who needs to be well versed in the Lean Six Sigma Methodology in order to lead small to medium sized process improvement projects at work. The IASSC certification exam is a 3 hour 100 question proctored exam.
Course Prerequisites
There are no course prerequisites for this 5-day Lean Six Sigma Green Belt other than a basic understanding of mathematics GCSE level or equivalent). Those students already holding a Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt certification may benefit from their prior knowledge and understanding of overlapping concepts across both courses.
Course Learning Objectives
Lean Six Sigma Green Belt training and certification introduces the student to more complex Six Sigma statistical methods as well as Lean Leadership styles and developing a Lean Cuture in your workplace. As a certified Green Belt you will be capable of leading teams and coaching and mentoring team members or subject matter experts within your company. The 5-day training class will enhance the problem solving skills and leadership skills of the attendee and stimulate them to take positive action for process improvement when they return to their workplace.
Agenda:
MONDAY
Lean Six Sigma Fundamentals
What is Lean Six Sigma
Process Flow and Value Stream Mapping
Muda, Mura and Muri The 3 diseases of Processes
The 7 or 8 Wastes
Voice of the Customer (VOC) and CTQs
Cost of Poor Quality
Fundamentals Quiz
TUESDAY
Define Phase
Problem Definition
Project Selection
Business Case
Project Charter
Measure Phase
Process Discovery
Six Sigma Statistics
Measurement System Analysis
Process Capability
WEDNESDAY
Analyze Phase
X Sifting
Inferential Statistics
Correlation and Regression Analysis
Analyze Phase Quiz
THURSDAY
DOE Design of Experiments)
Introduction to Hypothesis Testing
Improve Phase
Lean Tools for improvement
Implementation strategies for improvements
Control Phase
Control Plans
Statistical Process Control (SPC)
Control Charts
Start MOCK EXAM
2 hrs HOMEWORK to complete mock
FRIDAY
Improve and Control Phases Quiz
Revision and Rework of Mock Exam Questions
12 noon IASSC GREEN BELT EXAM
