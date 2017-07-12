The "Classroom 5-day Green Belt Training and Certification" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The 5 day IASSC Certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt classroom course is designed for a professional who needs to be well versed in the Lean Six Sigma Methodology in order to lead small to medium sized process improvement projects at work. The IASSC certification exam is a 3 hour 100 question proctored exam.

Course Prerequisites

There are no course prerequisites for this 5-day Lean Six Sigma Green Belt other than a basic understanding of mathematics GCSE level or equivalent). Those students already holding a Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt certification may benefit from their prior knowledge and understanding of overlapping concepts across both courses.

Course Learning Objectives

Lean Six Sigma Green Belt training and certification introduces the student to more complex Six Sigma statistical methods as well as Lean Leadership styles and developing a Lean Cuture in your workplace. As a certified Green Belt you will be capable of leading teams and coaching and mentoring team members or subject matter experts within your company. The 5-day training class will enhance the problem solving skills and leadership skills of the attendee and stimulate them to take positive action for process improvement when they return to their workplace.

Agenda:

MONDAY

Lean Six Sigma Fundamentals

What is Lean Six Sigma

Process Flow and Value Stream Mapping

Muda, Mura and Muri The 3 diseases of Processes

The 7 or 8 Wastes

Voice of the Customer (VOC) and CTQs

Cost of Poor Quality

Fundamentals Quiz

TUESDAY

Define Phase

Problem Definition

Project Selection

Business Case

Project Charter

Measure Phase

Process Discovery

Six Sigma Statistics

Measurement System Analysis

Process Capability

WEDNESDAY

Analyze Phase

X Sifting

Inferential Statistics

Correlation and Regression Analysis

Analyze Phase Quiz

THURSDAY

DOE Design of Experiments)

Introduction to Hypothesis Testing

Improve Phase

Lean Tools for improvement

Implementation strategies for improvements

Control Phase

Control Plans

Statistical Process Control (SPC)

Control Charts

Start MOCK EXAM

2 hrs HOMEWORK to complete mock

FRIDAY

Improve and Control Phases Quiz

Revision and Rework of Mock Exam Questions

12 noon IASSC GREEN BELT EXAM

