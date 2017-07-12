The "3-day Black Belt Upgrade Training and IASSC Certification" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The 3 day classroom IASSC Certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt upgrade course is designed for professionals who have recently passed their IASSC 5-day Lean Six Sigma Green Belt training and want to go to the top level of understanding, application and certification. The certified Black Belt will also have the statistical analysis tools to be able to take data-drive strategic decisions, project selection and change management at an enterprise level. The exam is a 4 hour 150 question proctored exam.

The 3 day classroom IASSC Certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt upgrade course is designed for professionals who have recently passed their IASSC 5-day Lean Six Sigma Green Belt training and want to go to the top level of understanding, application and certification.. The certified Black Belt will be trained with the statistical tools and understanding of Lean Six Sigma methodology necessary to make strategic decisions and consider the impacts of projects and changes at an enterprise level.

The training emphasises a disciplined and data-driven decision making approach for leading problem-solving projects. The course presents all the key concepts necessary to prepare student for the IASSC Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Certification exam.

Students must have completed the IASSC Lean Six Sigma Green Belt training course prior to taking this 3-day Black Belt course. Any training provider for Yellow or Green belt training is an acceptable prerequisite.

Agenda:

DAY 1

Black Belt Skills and Behaviour

DMAIC for Black Belts

Advanced Regression Analysis

Advanced Hypothesis Testing part 1)

Exam Practice Quiz

DAY 2

Advanced Hypothesis Testing part 2)

Advanced Design of Experiments

Advanced Capability Analysis

Exam Practice Quiz

DAY 3

Advanced Control Charts

Exam prep

Final IASSC Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Certification Exam 4 hours

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ssmsgk/3day_black_belt

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170712005988/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Related Topics: Professional Development and Training