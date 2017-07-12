The "3-day Black Belt Upgrade Training and IASSC Certification" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The 3 day classroom IASSC Certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt upgrade course is designed for professionals who have recently passed their IASSC 5-day Lean Six Sigma Green Belt training and want to go to the top level of understanding, application and certification. The certified Black Belt will also have the statistical analysis tools to be able to take data-drive strategic decisions, project selection and change management at an enterprise level. The exam is a 4 hour 150 question proctored exam.
The training emphasises a disciplined and data-driven decision making approach for leading problem-solving projects. The course presents all the key concepts necessary to prepare student for the IASSC Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Certification exam.
Students must have completed the IASSC Lean Six Sigma Green Belt training course prior to taking this 3-day Black Belt course. Any training provider for Yellow or Green belt training is an acceptable prerequisite.
Agenda:
DAY 1
Black Belt Skills and Behaviour
DMAIC for Black Belts
Advanced Regression Analysis
Advanced Hypothesis Testing part 1)
Exam Practice Quiz
DAY 2
Advanced Hypothesis Testing part 2)
Advanced Design of Experiments
Advanced Capability Analysis
Exam Practice Quiz
DAY 3
Advanced Control Charts
Exam prep
Final IASSC Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Certification Exam 4 hours
