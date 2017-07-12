Technavio analysts forecast the global lifting columns marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global lifting columnsmarketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented onapplication (industrial sector, healthcare sector, and ergonomics), type (multi-stage lifting columns and two-stage lifting columns), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The global lifting columns market is expected to witness large-scale growth in its adoption during the forecast period. Mainly, the highest level of adoption will be witnessed by APAC. Countries like India and China are likely to contribute massively toward the global lifting columns market. This is due to the rising industrialization and awareness among people about the benefits of products incorporating lifting columns.

Technavio research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global lifting columns market:

Increasing demand for movable beds and chairs in healthcare sector

Technological improvements in lifting columns

Increase in automation

Increasing demand for movable beds and chairs in healthcare sector

Amidst a hectic lifestyle and busy schedule, most people tend to ignore their health. Rigid schedules, work pressure, and deadlines are the general causes of stress that affect the health of an individual. Moreover, the increasing strategic pressure, pollution, and other toxic materials in the air have made humans prone to various diseases.

Sushmit Chakraborty, a lead automation research analyst at Technavio, says, "At present, the outspread of obesity is a major challenge for the world. This arises due to the hectic life schedule of individuals. Due to this health problem, the number of people visiting the doctor nowadays has increased intensively. Consequently, the number of beds required by the hospital to cure these many people has also increased. As a result, the number of lifting columns required in the healthcare sector has increased to accommodate the rising number of patients.

Technological improvements in lifting columns

The advancement and improvement in technology enable growth of the global lifting columns market. Different industries have their different requirements based on several design-related challenges. The innovation in technology in terms of design and manufacturing capability of vendors witnessed advanced lifting columns that are suitable for a particular working environment. The various versions of lifting columns in the market enable OEMs to manufacture products in accordance with the requirements of customers.

"During the past, lifting columns were handled manually. At present, lifting columns that can be handled with the help of an electronic switch are being manufactured. Moreover, nowadays lifting columns that can be handled using a wireless remote are also available in the market. A good technical system permits repeatability of operations with the same efficiency. A compact design allows lifting columns to hold a high load capacity, handles misalignment even in non-flat surfaces, enhances comfort, and reduces loss for the end-users," adds Sushmit.

Increase in automation

Automation has given rise to various operations that can run by one-time programming of the equipment. A lifting column is one such equipment. Through lifting columns in the industries, the processes can be carried out repeatedly with the same efficiency and accuracy as the first time. Through automation, companies have found greater use of lifting columns for the timely delivery of materials with reduced wastage.

In hospitals, the staff is less in number compared to the number of beds. Therefore, the presence of the hospital staff at every moment is not possible. In such cases, automated processes, such as moving the patient or wheelchairs without assistance, will not only make the job of the hospital staff easier but also incorporate comfort and self-control among the patients.

