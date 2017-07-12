The "ILM Level 7 Diploma in Executive Coaching and Mentoring" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This course enables participants to develop their understanding of this level of coaching and mentoring, to explore the underpinning psychological theories of coaching and to practise and apply their skills within a non-directive, non-judgemental framework. We use a powerful blend of coaching concepts and practical skills-based development to support the enhancement of executive coaching and leadership mentoring skills in an organisation.

We deliver the programme in an upbeat and highly interactive manner with a focus on skills practice, as well as individual and group exercises. This allows delegates the opportunity to develop their skills with the support of the course tutor. Our learning development consultants are qualified and experienced coaching professionals with a background in executive coaching and 1-2-1 coaching, as well as business and life coaching.

The qualification is made up of three mandatory units which enable participants to develop their understanding of this level of coaching and mentoring, and to develop the coaching skills necessary to assist their clients.

In the first mandatory unit, participants critically review their own ability to perform effectively as a leadership mentor or executive coach, and engage in peer mentoring to seek feedback and advice on individual performance. In the second unit, participants critically review the role and contribution of coaching and mentoring to individuals and organisations. During the final mandatory unit participants plan, deliver and review at least 100 hours of leadership mentoring or executive coaching.

By the end of the ILM Level 7 Diploma in Executive Coaching and Mentoring programme, participants will be able to:

Understand the theories of coaching and mentoring, as well as evaluate the contribution of leadership mentoring and executive coaching in developing leadership performance

Critically review the necessary conditions for leadership mentoring and executive coaching to develop effective leadership practice

Critically review their own abilities to perform effectively as a leadership mentor or executive coach

Understand how the client's personal characteristics and organisational context affects their own performance as a leadership mentor or executive coach

Agree a contract for leadership mentoring or executive coaching

Use peer mentoring and reflective learning to develop as an effective leadership mentor or executive coach, and review own leadership mentoring or executive coaching practice to inform own development

