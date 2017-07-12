Regulatory News:

Lysogene (Paris:LYS) (FR0013233475 LYS), a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in gene therapy technology applied to central nervous system diseases, today reports its cash position at the end of the second quarter of 2017.

Cash position and revenues as of June 30, 2017

As of June 30, 2017, cash and cash equivalents amounted to €21.1 million1 compared to €27.0 million1 as of March 31, 2017.

As expected, Lysogene did not generate revenues during the second quarter of 2017.

Key operational highlights since March 31, 2017

April 20, 2017: selection by Lysogene of the SmartFlow® cannula made by the US company MRI Interventions. This cannula will be used for the phase II/III clinical trial, in Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IIIA 2 (MPS IIIA) also known as Sanfilippo A, scheduled to begin in the first half of 2018.

Philippe Mendels-Flandre was appointed Chief Operating Officer to strengthen Lysogene's Management Team and support implementation of the company's growth strategy. Philippe Mendels-Flandre is a member of the Executive Committee. May 24, 2017 : agreement with Brammer Bio for the production of Lysogene's second drug candidate using the AAVrh10 vector (LYS-GM101). Clinical trials for GM1 gangliosidosis 2 (GM1) are scheduled to start in 2019. Brammer Bio , based in Cambridge (USA), is one of the main manufacturers of cell and gene therapy products involving viral vectors.

: successful completion regarding the recruitment of 23 patients to take part in the first international observational study in MPS IIIA: SAMOS (Sanfilippo A Multinational Observational Study). June 1st, 2017: Dr. Sophie Olivier was appointed Chief Medical Officer to replace Soraya Bekkali. Sophie Olivier has previously held positions as Chief Medical Officer at Genticel, Scientific Administrator for Paediatric Investigational Plans at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and various positions at Wyeth research, Wyeth pharmaceuticals and Wyeth France. Dr Olivier has more than 20 years of experience, in the US and Europe, in clinical and regulatory affairs.

Next financial milestones

September 19, 2017 (after the market close): results for the first half of 2017

About Lysogene

Lysogene is a leading, clinical stage biotechnology company, specializing in the basic research and clinical development of AAV gene therapy for CNS disorders with a high unmet medical need. Since 2009, Lysogene has established a solid platform and network, with lead products in MPS IIIA and GM1, to become a global leader in orphan CNS diseases. Lysogene has obtained ODD from the EMA and FDA and rare pediatric designation by the FDA for both its MPS IIIA and GM1 programs.

Lysogene is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013233475). For more information, please visit www.lysogene.com.

1 Unaudited and not subject to approval by the board of directors

2 These diseases are rare lethal neuropathic lysosomal storage disorders

