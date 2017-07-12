

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A feature-length documentary about legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg will premiere on HBO on October 7.



The documentary, titled 'Spielberg,' is directed and produced by Susan Lacy. It takes a look at the director's nearly five-decade-long movie-making career.



Billed as 'an intimate portrait of the iconic film director,' the doc shows behind-the-scenes footage from some of his landmark films including Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, ET: the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, Schindler's List and Saving Private Ryan.



While Spielberg himself will narrate the film, his friends, family and colleagues provide added insight.



Lacy sat with Spielberg in multiple sessions for the documentary. She also had several hours of interviews with fellow directors Francis Ford Coppola, Brian De Palma, George Lucas, Martin Scorsese and Robert Zemeckis. A long list of actors such as Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Richard Dreyfuss, Ralph Fiennes, Harrison Ford and Tom Hanks also were interviewed.



Spielberg's latest movie, about the Pentagon Papers scandal, starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, is scheduled to release on December 22. His film adaptation of Ready Player One will hit theaters next year.



Susan Lacy, who produced the celebrated public television series 'American Masters,' left WNET and public broadcasting in 2013 to produce and direct documentaries for its rival HBO.



The Emmy and Peabody-winning documentarian had previously directed documentaries about David Geffen, Joni Mitchell, Judy Garland and Paul Simon.



