Dajon Data Management Helps Decision Time Ministries Reach People in Need

LONDON, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

London-based charity Decision Time Ministries is continuing to help people in need thanks to a vehicle donation from Dajon Data Management.

The charity, founded by Phil Cartlidge, works with people the benefits system are unable to reach, in particular the homeless, those suffering from addiction or sex workers. Phil and his charity travel to various parts of the UK providing food, hot drinks and support to those in the greatest need.

The donation of the van from Dajon, a scanning and robotic process automation company based in the capital, means his charity will be able to get out and help even more people. In the past, the charity has provided items such as suits for job interviews with the aim of helping someone finally get off the streets and into work.

Phil has said of his decision to start the charity: "I started this organisation to help the needy, the homeless and fill the gap where the government has failed to do so between the homeless and the benefits system."

Although the charity has a current van, the one donated by Dajon - which was handed over following a social media appeal on the LinkedIn networking site, will help to spread the work of the charity further, enabling them to reach even more people.

Damien Andrews, Managing Director of Dajon Data Management, said: "We're happy to donate the van, which we no longer need for our business, as it is always good to help those in need whenever possible."

Donations can be made to Decision Time Ministries at: http://www.decisiontimeministries.co.uk/donate/

People can also donate good such as toiletries, clothes, sleeping bags etc, by phoning Phil on +44-7415-109951 orphil@decisiontimeministries.co.uk

Decision Time Ministries was founded in 2016.

Dajon Data Management donated this vehicle free of charge to Decision Time Ministries.

Phil will be using the vehicle with other volunteers to reach additional areas of the UK which they were unable to do with only one vehicle.

Media Contact:

Amy Charman

Dajon Data Management

amy@dajon.co.uk

+44-2077-3232-23

