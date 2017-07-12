Smiths Detection Inc. (SDI) has launched www.MySmithsDetection.com, a new e-commerce management platform aimed at providing market-leading support for customers. The platform enables customers to purchase, track and analyze consumables and accessories 24/7/365 to support their operations.

The new site is based on extensive customer and market research and offers an enhanced customer experience and toolset. Equipping customers with a state-of-the-art online shopping cart and order history interface, the site automatically offers discounting for bulk orders, supports same-day shipping, and allows payment by credit card to maximize convenience.

"Smiths Detection Inc. provides customers with the most advanced technology solutions matched with unparalleled customer care throughout the life of those solutions. This new website is just another demonstration of our commitment to providing customers with the best products and services on the market," said Frank Morgan, Vice President & General Manager, Service and Aftermarket.

MySmithsDetection.com is a secure site, which allows customers to log in and see information about products specific to their needs. This customer-focused solution recommends consumables relevant to the customer's product and provides information about order status and backorders to help customers accurately schedule their purchases. Future plans include rolling out the site to international markets.

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for military, air transportation, homeland security and emergency response markets. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to provide unrivalled levels of expertise to detect and identify constantly changing chemical, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats, as well as weapons, dangerous goods, contraband and narcotics.

Our goal is simple to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends. For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com.

