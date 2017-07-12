

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session with a significant increase, along with the rest of the European markets. After a positive start to the session, the market accelerated higher in the afternoon. The late surge was driven by comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen during her semiannual monetary policy testimony before the U.S. Congress.



Yellen said additional gradual rate hikes are likely to be appropriate over the next few years. She stated that 'the federal-funds rate would not have to rise all that much further to get to a neutral policy stance.' The Fed chief also said the central bank is likely to begin a program to normalize the size of its $4.5 trillion balance sheet this year.



The Swiss Market Index increased 1.59 percent Wednesday and finished at 9,015.60. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 1.35 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 1.53 percent.



Vifor Pharma was among the top performing stocks of the session, with an increase of 3.6 percent. The company announced three recently-initiated double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials for Ferinject.



Sika jumped 3.2 percent, Schindler advanced 2.8 percent and LafargeHolcim rose 2.0 percent.



The strong performance of the index heavyweights also helped to drive today's rally. Novartis climbed 2.2 percent, Roche gained 2.1 percent and Nestlé added 1.7 percent. Jefferies confirmed its 'Buy' rating on Roche today, while Kepler Cheuvreux added Novartis to their 'Top Pick List Switzerland.'



Meanwhile, financial stocks struggled on Wednesday. Credit Suisse rose 0.4 percent, but UBS fell 0.2 percent. Partner Group finished higher by 0.3 percent.



Bâloise gained 0.5 percent, but Swiss Life slid 0.2 percent and Swiss Re closed unchanged.



