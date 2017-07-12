Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal medium and high capacity laser cutting machines marketreport. This research report also lists 15 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global medium and high capacity laser cutting machines market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Many companies implement process automation to enhance their productivity and increase profit margins. Owing to these factors, companies benefit from the enhancement in the overall efficiency that automation creates. The incorporation of automation by a manufacturing company even to a small extent while fabricating or producing a product can enhance the company's competitive edge.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global medium and high capacity laser cutting machines market presents a competitive landscape for all the players operating within the market. International players dominate the market, as small regional players find the market highly capital-intensive.

"The demand for laser cutting machines depends on technologically advanced product offerings from vendors. As mentioned, several players compete to acquire a significant share in the market, with the vision to expand and proliferate in terms of their product portfolios," says Gaurav Mohindru, a lead tools and components research analyst from Technavio

The growth of the global laser cutting machines market is entirely dependent on the demand from customers. Therefore, to attain a sustainable competitive advantage, manufacturers need to cater to needs of end-users, especially the automotive and aerospace and defense industries.

Top six medium and high capacity laser cutting machines market vendors

Bystronic

Bystronic develops systems that are responsible for sheet processing. The company has its own sales and service companies in many countries spread across three continents. Since 1994, the company has been a part of Conzzeta, which is an industrial holding company based in Switzerland and is actively involved in the manufacturing of various industrial machinery.

Coherent

Coherent provides lasers and laser-based technology for commercial, scientific, and industrial customers. The company's laser applications and tools offer innovative solutions for businesses. It has several research and production facilities worldwide. It supplies laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, and precision optics to more than 80 countries.

IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics develops optical fiber-based lasers, which combine the advantages of semiconductor diodes along with precise beam qualities and high amplification of specialty optical fibers. Fiber lasers deliver superior performance, reliability, and usability at a lower total cost of ownership than conventional lasers.

Mazak Optonics

Mazak Optonics manufactures technologically advanced fabrication products that cater to various needs of its end-users. The company is well-known for the design and development of innovative, cutting-edge solutions. It has been able to gain a strong foothold as a leading solution provider for innovative and productive laser cutting machines as well as machine tool systems.

Newport

Newport offers advanced technology products and solutions for various fields, including research, aerospace and defense, life and health sciences, industrial manufacturing, photovoltaics, and microelectronics. The company delivers innovative products and solutions in various areas, including lasers and light sources, optical filters and gratings, optomechanical components and mounts, spectroscopic and photonic instruments, motion systems, vibration control, robotics and automation, customized systems, and advanced packaging.

TRUMPF

TRUMPF provides machine tools, lasers, and electronics for industrial applications. The company has a wide geographical presence in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Central America, North America, North Africa, North Asia, South America, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and West Asia.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

