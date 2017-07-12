Tallinn, 2017-07-12 19:01 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sale of the Superfast vessels



The subsidiaries of AS Tallink Grupp, Baltic SF VII Ltd and Baltic SF VIII Ltd have concluded the sale agreements with Stena Ropax Limited for M/S Stena Superfast VII (ex name Superfast VII) and M/S Stena Superfast VIII (ex name Superfast VIII). Value of the deal is 133.5 million euros. The vessels will be delivered to the buyer in December 2017. Until then vessels continue operations in the UK waters according to the charter agreements concluded in August 2011 by Stena Line Ltd.



The cash flow from the sale of the vessels will strengthen the group's financial position. The profit from the sale of the vessels is not significant to the consolidated results of AS Tallink Grupp.



Veiko Haavapuu Finance Director AS Tallink Grupp Sadama 5/7 10111 Tallinn, Estonia Tel. +372 640 9914 E-mail veiko.haavapuu@tallink.ee