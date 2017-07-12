Klövern AB (publ): Klövern AB: Klövern initiates acquisition of its own shares

In accordance with a decision at the Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2017, Klövern AB (publ) will begin to acquire its own ordinary shares of Class B. Purchase of own shares may takeplace on one or more occasions during the period until the next Annual General Meeting.

At the Annual General Meeting the Board was authorized to decide on acquiring and transferring the company's own shares. Acquisitions may take place of at most the number of ordinary shares of Class A and Class B and preference shares so that the group's total shareholding of its own ordinary shares of Class A and Class B and preference shares amounts to at most ten per cent of all registered shares issued by the company.

Acquisitions will take place by trading on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price per share that is within the price range registered at each occasion. Payment for the shares acquired shall be made in cash.

Purchase of own shares provides greater possibilities to adapt the capital structure of the company to the capital requirement from time to time and thus be able to contribute to increased shareholder value. Purchase of own shares also provides the possibility to transfer shares in connection with financing of acquisitions of properties or companies through payment in the form of the company's own shares.

Klövern AB (publ) does not currently hold any of its own shares.

Klövern AB (publ)

For additional information:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

