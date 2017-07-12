

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Luxury electric car maker Tesla plans to roll out 350 additional repair vans to provide timely repairs at a customer's work or home or on road-side at a convenient time.



Providing service assistance has been one of major problem faced by Tesla, however, the company expects the release of hundreds of repair vans will help it curb the issue. Moving forward, Tesla plans to continue expand mobile and service center capacity at a similar rate over the next few years, as it enters the mass-market space with Model 3 sedan, which is expected to increase Tesla's sales by 500 percent.



Tesla will also add 100 new service centers and 1,400 new service technicians.



Tesla expects to start delivery of Model 3 on July 28. The company reported that it received 373,000 Model 3 reservations as of April 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX