Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2017) - This week, Trotec announces that they are now a proud distributor of Mutoh's digital printers and inks. UV printing technology goes hand-in-hand with Trotec's laser cutting and engraving machines.

With the JobControl Vision camera system, it has never been easier to use both a digital printer and a laser machine for one job. This equipment uses registration marks to determine the position and rotation of printed sheet material. For that reason, when printing an image on a material with the digital printer, registration marks are printed along the side of the image. The camera, attached to the laser head, reads the registration marks and compares them with the saved file. This guarantees a quick and perfectly cut end product as there is no need for manual alignment.

To highlight this partnership, Trotec has created a small UV printed and laser cut acrylic sign. With the help of the Mutoh ValueJet 426UF digital printer, an image was reversed printed on a piece of clear acrylic along with 5 registration marks. The printed piece of acrylic was then placed in the laser machine, where the Trotec JobControl Vision camera read the marks and cut perfectly around the image. To see the complete process, Trotec Canada's YouTube Channel.