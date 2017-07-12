According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global network analyzers marketis projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Network Analyzers Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

One of the main factors responsible for the growth of the network analyzers market is the rapid advances in wireless technologies. The advances have led to an increase in the demand for advanced network analyzers to meet the changing requirements of end-users. Vendors in the electronics industry are meeting the evolving customer requirements by designing high-precision components and devices using network analyzers.

Based on the applications, the report categorizes the global network analyzers market into the following segments:

Communications

Aerospace and defense

Machinery

Electronics

Others

The top three revenue-generating application segments in the global network analyzers market are discussed below:

Communications

"The communications industry accounted for the largest share of over 29% in 2016 in the global network analyzers market. The market segment is estimated to grow swiftly through the forecast period, due to the growing demand from emerging countries, such as China and Indiasays Jujhar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research.

The rising adoption of wireless technologies and the increased use of telecommunications data also contribute significantly to the growth of the market. Further, the advances in network technology and expanding subscriber base have encouraged the network operators to work on a wider spectrum band. The greater frequency range has necessitated the use of network analyzers in the development of the equipment.

Aerospace and defense

Various countries such as the US, France, and Japan are increasing their defense expenditure to enhance their war spending capabilities, nuclear weapons, and international military assistance. Many nations are fostering demand for electronic warfare systems and better communication capabilities, which has fueled the demand for network analyzers. Network analyzers are mainly used for testing RF waves in transmitters for end-user applications.

In the aerospace industry, the avionics sector, which comprises electronic components and systems present on an aircraft, is responsible for operations such as navigation, cabin pressure, lighting, landing gear, and communications. These devices and systems require high-end electronic components which need extensive testing and diagnosis with equipment such as network analyzers to ensure safety and high levels of performance.

Machinery

"The machinery industry refers to the manufacturing of products such as automobiles and consumer electronic goods. The demand for network analyzers will be generated from the increasing demand for automation solutions in the machinery industrysays Jujhar.

The processes in various industries are widely automated, which has necessitated the implementation of industrial communication networks, such as controller area network (CAN) and Ethernet, to establish communication between the field devices and the master controller. This is expected to drive the demand for test and measurement equipment, such as network analyzers.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Keysight Technologies

Rohde Schwarz

Viavi Solutions

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

Teledyne LeCroy

