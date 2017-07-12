Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205), a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announced its unaudited revenues for the second quarter of 2017.

Income statement

In € Q2 2017 H1 2017 Q2 2016 H1 2016 Revenues 58,645 58,645 936,319 982,166 Of which License 146 146 936,319 982,166 Services 58,499 58,499

Activity and results

Total revenues for the second quarter amounts to €58,645, which is fully in line with the Company's expectations.

For this period, most of the revenues are generated from services that Nanobiotix crossed-charged to its partners as per its operational activities.

In May, Nanobiotix announced a first set of clinical data from its immuno-oncology (IO) program, showing the potential ability of NBTXR3 to transform "cold" tumors into "hot" tumors. The new clinical data and previous pre-clinical data indicate that NBTXR3 could play a key role in oncology and could become a backbone in immuno-oncology.

Nanobiotix presented the results of the Phase I/II head and neck cancer trial with its lead product candidate, NBTXR3, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), Chicago in June. The excellent safety profile demonstrated in this elderly and frail population so far indicates that NBTXR3 would represent a valuable option to preserve and improve patients' Quality of Life compared to other treatments. This safety profile also opens up opportunities for combinations with different types of treatments. These encouraging results point towards a positive improvement of loco-regional Control, impacting Overall Survival of the patients.

Nanobiotix is filing a protocol amendment of this study to include 44 additional patients in an expansion to demonstrate the efficacy of NBTXR3. Nanobiotix is opening 12-15 additional sites in Europe to expand the development of this indication, and plans to expand this study in the US.

Finally, in mid-June, Nanobiotix presented new translational data at the "Immunotherapy workshop Incorporating Radiation Oncology into Immunotherapy" co-sponsored by the American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) in Bethesda, Maryland, USA. Taken together, these non-clinical and preliminary clinical results confirm that NBTXR3 plus radiotherapy could efficiently prime an adaptive antitumor immune response, turning "cold" tumors in "hot" tumors. Additionally, these results suggest that the physically-induced response and subsequent immune activation triggered by the NBTXR3 treatment could be generic. NBTXR3 with radiotherapy could transform tumors into an effective in situ vaccine, opening up very promising perspectives in the treatment of local cancer and metastases.

-Ends-

Next financial press release: revenue for the first half of 2017 to be released on August 31, 2017.

About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com

Nanobiotix (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205) is a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches for the treatment of cancer. The Company's first-in-class, proprietary technology, NanoXray, enhances radiotherapy energy with a view to provide a new, more efficient treatment for cancer patients.

NanoXray products are compatible with current radiotherapy treatments and are meant to treat potentially a wide variety of solid tumors including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, breast cancer, glioblastoma, etc., via multiple routes of administration.

NBTXR3 is being evaluated in: soft tissue sarcoma (STS), head and neck cancers, prostate cancer, and liver cancers (primary and metastases). Additionally, head and neck cancer and rectal cancer trials led by Nanobiotix's Taiwanese partner, PharmaEngine, are underway in the Asia Pacific region. The Company has filed in August 2016 for market approval (CE Marking) in Europe for its lead product NBTXR3.

The Company started in 2016 a new preclinical research program in Immuno-oncology with its lead product NBTXR3, which could have the potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN: FR0011341205, Euronext ticker: NANO, Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Company Headquarter is based in Paris, France. Affiliate in Cambridge, United States.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Nanobiotix and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the reference document of Nanobiotix filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number D.17-0470 on April 28, 2017 (a copy of which is available on www.nanobiotix.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Nanobiotix shares in any country. At the moment NBTXR3 does not bear a CE mark and is not permitted to be placed on the market or put into service until NBTXR3 has obtained a CE mark.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170712006094/en/

Contacts:

Nanobiotix

Sarah Gaubert

Director, Communications Public Affairs

+33 (0)1 40 26 07 55

sarah.gaubert@nanobiotix.com /

contact@nanobiotix.com

or

Noël Kurdi

Director, Investor Relations

+1 (646) 241-4400

noel.kurdi@nanobiotix.com / investors@nanobiotix.com

or

Media relations

France Springbok Consultants

Marina Rosoff

+33 (0)6 71 58 00 34

marina@springbok.fr

or

United States RooneyPartners

Marion Janic

+1 (212) 223-4017

mjanic@rooneyco.com