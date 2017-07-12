NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - July 12, 2017) - GTx, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GTXI) Executive Chairman, Dr. Robert Wills, spoke with Wall Street Analyzer regarding recent news, particularly in their SARM programs. The company has been selected to be a podium presenter at the International Continence Society annual meeting in September 2017, and will present key Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI) data there. SUI, which can occur in young women after childbirth, and becomes more prevalent around the time of menopause, affects up to 50 percent of adult women in the United States. According to Dr. Wills, GTx's approach is unique because their drug strengthens the muscles of the pelvic floor and is less invasive than most current treatments which rely on devices or surgery. He also talked about GTXI's ongoing trial in breast cancer patients and discussed the company's SARD program, which focuses on prostate cancer patients who have become resistant to all existing therapies.

GTx, Inc., headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of cancer, including treatments for breast and prostate cancer, and other serious medical conditions.

