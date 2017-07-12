The global market for flexible glass is currently in its nascent stage and poised for huge growth. However, the market is facing major challenges trying to keep up with the fast-evolving platforms where flexible glass finds an application. Infiniti Research recently assessed this market to identify the competitive landscape and new market opportunities to help vendors gain an advantage over their competitors.

Market Trends

The single biggest market for flexible glass is the smartphone industry and each year brings forth new contenders who are perfecting the quality of display glass. According to Infiniti Research, "The emergence of new technologies such as that concerning plastic substrates and metal substrates, for example Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), may emerge as cost-effective and popular replacement for flexible glass."

Consumer electronics, the medium which has an abundant use of global fiber glass, is getting smaller, faster, and more integrated. This will surely increase the pace of the global fiber glass market, resulting in a need for an immediate resolution from the industry's perspective.

Market Opportunities

The demand for smartphones has witnessed a steady rise, untouched by recessions or economic uncertainties. Smartphone manufacturers are currently concerned with the cutting-edge AMOLED technology and there are widespread discussions about foldable smartphones being available for retail as soon as 2018. Using this innovation and combining it with an expert understanding of the competitive landscape, will ensure that vendors stay relevant and carve out a solid and reliable slice of the market for years to come.

